How to do walking lunges?

Pankaj Mehta, Master Trainer, Gffi Fitness Academy shared the step-by-step process of acing walking lunges.
Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Now, put forward your right leg, and fix your feet to the ground with heel and upper toe for stability and to produce maximum force.
Start descending your knee, until your right leg’s hamstring is parallel to the floor. Try not to cross your knee to your toe, and your other leg should align with the pelvic line.
Both pelvic bones should be in a straight line and parallel to the floor.
Keep your upper body upright to maintain core stability. You can bend forward (a little) while descending. Keep your right toe in the same position, bring the left leg forward in the lunge position, and go down until it is parallel to the ground.
