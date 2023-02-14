How to do puppy pose?
Come onto all fours. See that your shoulders are above your wrists and your hips are above your knees.
Walk your hands forward a few inches and curl your toes under.
As you exhale, move your hips halfway back toward your heels.
Drop your forehead to the floor and let your neck relax. Keep a slight curve in your lower back.
To feel a nice long stretch in your spine, press the hands down and stretch through the arms while pulling your hips back toward your heels.
Breathe into your back, feeling the spine lengthen in both directions. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, then release your buttocks down onto your heels.
