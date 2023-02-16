How to do Chakrasana?
Lie flat on your back with your feet apart.
Bend the knees with your feet placed on the ground close to your body.
Bring your palms under your shoulders such that the fingers point towards the shoulders and the elbows are shoulder-width apart.
Inhale and press your palms on the floor. Lift your shoulders and elbow, and your hips. Your feet should be pressed to the floor.
Lift up your body and roll your spine to resemble a semi-circular arch.
Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.
