How to do Adho Mukha Svanasana (Dowanward dog pose)?
Also known as downward dog pose as it similar to a dog stretching its body, the asana is practiced when doing Surya namaskar.
It improves blood circulation between shoulder blades and spine, is beneficial for the respiratory system as it strengthens the lungs, improves digestion, energises and relaxes the body, and removes fatigue by calming the mind.
Akshar recommended people with carpal tunnel syndrome, diarrhea, pregnant women in their final trimester, those with injury on arms, hips, shoulders or back, high blood pressure, a headache, a detached retina or weak eye capillaries to skip this asana.
Steps to do Mountain pose are:
*Stand upright with your feet together.
*Kneel on the floor and place your hands on the floor.
*Keep the thighs and arms perpendicular to the floor.
*You will feel a stretch at the back muscles of your legs.
*Take deep breathes.
*Stay in position for a minute or two, and then come up.