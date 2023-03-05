How to cure oestrogen dominance?

Stop eating soya if you are having it in any form as it’s loaded with bad oestrogen. Most soya we get today is GMO. Also, ensure to check your protein powder or packet foods. It has cheap quality soya protein.
Have iodine rich foods like bananas, carrots, and seafood.
Sea kelp is a very high-quality iodine food which will drastically reduce bad oestrogen and improve the ratio of bad vs good oestrogen.
Have more cruciferous vegetables as it has diindolylmethane, which is responsible for reducing bad oestrogen and improve good oestrogen.
Try to improve the adrenal glands, rest well, sleep more than 8 hours a day. Don’t do vigorous exercises, just long walks. Have lots of vitamin C rich foods like amla, capsicum, guava and lemon.
Detox the liver as it’s great to improve metabolic function. Have green vegetable juice every day.