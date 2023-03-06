How to control sugar craving?

Sweets are an indispensable part of Indian households. For most people, no meal is complete without a spoonful of their favourite dessert at the end.
However “sweet treats can be part of a balanced diet when enjoyed in moderation,” says Dr Shikha Kumari, a nutritionist, as an excess of it can have detrimental effects on our health.
Explaining the reason behind our sugar cravings, the expert said that “the reason we crave sugar is partly physiological and partly psychological,” adding that “blood sugar imbalance, insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance, poor diet and the environment in which we live” are the probable causes behind them.
“The more sugar you consume, the more sugar you crave. Try to be more aware of the amount of sugar in the foods you buy and stock up on healthier alternatives,” she said.
Incorporate protein and fibre-rich foods in your breakfast, such as eggs, plain Greek yoghurt, or unsweetened oatmeal.
If you’re craving a sweet treat, try eating a piece of fresh fruit first.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay