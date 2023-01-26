How to avoid gut weakening 

According to Dr Megan Rossi, Gut health nutrition expert, by the time we hit our 80s, 70% of us will develop a gut weakening, called a diverticulum.
This manifests in the form of a weak spot in the intestine pushing out, forming a small pouch.
The good news according to Dr Rossi is that many people won't feel the symptoms of it.
But up to 20% of people will have unpleasant issues including bloating and cramping.
Eat more plants: A high-fibre diet rich in legumes, fruit, vegetable and wholegrains helps your gut pass stool through more smoothly, therefore reducing pressure on your intestinal walls and lowering your risk of the pouches from forming.
Exercise regularly: This will aid in keeping your poop moving smoothly.