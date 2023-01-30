How simple yoga practices can help in getting rid of addictions
Finding solutions for addiction becomes a bigger challenge as not only are the reasons for the problem myriad and intractable, but the moral, legal and social implications make it a greater challenge.
Detox through the six Shatkarmas of Hatha Yoga: These detoxify, purify the internal environment to start the person off on a path of experiencing a cleansed body with layers of toxicity being thrown out.
Simple asana practices: Followed up with the Shatkarmas, these further help in removing the bodily stiffness, bringing about flexibility in the joints, muscles and releasing accumulated stress and tension in the different parts of the body.
Pranayama helps in invigorating the life force or prana of the person and most importantly, brings about self-awareness, starting with the simple act of watching your own breath. Most acts of addiction are compulsive.
Shavasana, Yoga Nidra: In today’s razzle-dazzle urban life, even non-addicts struggle with stress, tension, both physical and mental, in trying to cope with fulfilling a never-ending list of aspirations, achievements and acquisitions.
What addicts seek in their addiction is relaxation at all levels and an escape route from the reality into an induced alternate reality. Shavasana and Yoga Nidra provide this not as an escape route but grounding yourself into yourself.
