How mental health impacts obesity?

“People with mental health problems are two or three times more likely to develop obesity,” says Tara Mehta, Clinical Psychologist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai to indianexpress.com.
Mental health disorders like depression and anxiety can lead a person to form poor eating and lifestyle habits.
“During this time, people may resort to food as a way of coping with their emotions. This over time can lead to weight gain causing obesity,” shares Mehta.
On the other hand, eating disorders can also lead one to develop an unhealthy relationship with food.
Sometimes the person may over indulge or restrict what they consume to a great extent.
“People suffering from depression often complain of low energy levels. This leads to a fairly sedentary lifestyle, reducing their motivation towards exercise, further leading to weight gain.”