How does Vitamin B12 react with other drugs?
Aminosalicylic acid: Taking this drug to treat digestive problems may reduce the body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12.
Colchicine: Taking this anti-inflammatory drug to prevent and treat gout attacks may reduce the body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12.
Metformin: Taking this diabetes drug might reduce your body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12.
Proton pump inhibitors: Taking omeprazole, lansoprazole or other stomach acid-reducing drugs might decrease your body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12.
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) supplements: Taking vitamin B12 along with vitamin C can reduce the amount of vitamin B12 available in the body.
To avoid this interaction, take vitamin B12 supplements before taking vitamin C. Take vitamin C at least 2 hours later.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More