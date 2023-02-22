How does processed food consumption affect the body?
Dr Vishaka Shivdasani recently took to Instagram to break down what happens to the body after consuming processed food.
When we eat processed food, we get a surge of insulin, which is a fat storing hormone, leading to weight gain. If you are trying to lose weight and have high insulin levels, forget it, it is not happening.
When you gain weight, you also have more fat cells — called adipose cells — that can create a state of inflammation in the body.
Inflammation is the root cause of all metabolic diseases that predisposes you to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even strokes.
Processed food increases bad bacteria in the gut. This can cause leaky gut syndrome, auto-immune conditions, and can also change your physiology and create addictions.
Such foods are easily digested than those in their natural state and have half the calories burnt by the body during their digestion process.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay