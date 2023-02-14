How does cabbage help in weight loss, building immunity
This cruciferous vegetable is often seen to be too routine to be talked about but cabbage is versatile, affordable, widely available and easy to prepare.
In addition, it makes for a great weight loss aid, it is supported by minerals that support the cleansing of the digestive system, boosts the immune system and lowers serum cholesterol levels.
As it is rich in fibre and water content, it prevents constipation and maintains a healthy gut, which in turn means no toxin pileup that drags your metabolism down and decelerates calorie pile-up.
At 33 calories per cup, zero fat and a high satiety value courtesy its fibres, it is the ideal diet food.
Cabbage is the best shot at immunity as it is a rich storehouse of vitamin C, containing 190 per cent of the daily recommended amount in a cup.
The sulphur-containing compound, sulforaphane, which gives this vegetable a bitter bite at times, inhibits the progression of cancer cells.
