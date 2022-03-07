How do hair supplements work?
The hair is the crown of the body and as such, must be kept healthy and nourished. While some people are born with thick hair growths, others are not as lucky.
If you want to improve the quality of your hair, while also promoting hair growth, a hair supplement may be the solution for you.
While a variety of products are available in the market, it may be confusing for a beauty newbie.
Read more to learn how hair supplements work according to cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.
Poor hair health is caused by nutrient deficiencies. Supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbal ingredients, and other food content like collagen powders that may improve hair quality.
It will take about 3 months to see results in the quality of new hair growth, but you can expect to take up to a year to see dramatic differences.
Use supplements that contain clean, natural, and organic ingredients.
