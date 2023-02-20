Here’s how to pick the right type of oil

We use different types of oils – mustard, refined, olive, sesame, coconut — to cook out foods on an everyday basis.

But have you ever given a thought to which one suits your requirement (or your cooking) the most, and also helps improve the many health and fitness parameters?

Priya Nagwani, a biotechnologist-turned-nutritionist, took to Twitter to highlight what to consider when picking an oil.

Smoke point of the oil Nagwani said that when cooking something that only involves sautéing/shallow frying, you can choose an oil with low smoke point. However, deep frying/cooking on high heat needs oils with high smoke point. 

The manufacturing process Nagwani pointed out that oils which are highly processed and refined has a lot of unstable molecules that can damage your cell membranes.

Types of fats (fatty acids) “You need to have a healthy mix of all fatty acids in your diet. As a rule of thumb, limit saturated fats to 20-30 per cent of your overall oil usage,” wrote Nagwani.

