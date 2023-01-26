Here's all you can do with walnut shells

Talking about the benefits of this wonder ingredient, Armen Adamjan, a digital content creator, took to Instagram to inform his followers about walnut shell tea, and along with that a recipe for the same.
Clean the walnut shells and boil them in water for 30 minutes.
Once the water turns a nice, honey brown colour, know that it is done.
Strain the water and drink.
Adamjan pointed out that walnut shell is a very common ingredient used in cosmetics. He added that that shells can be ground to a fine powder and be used as an exfoliant.
Adamjan shared that one can also use this powder to fertilise plants. “Just mix it with the soil when you are transplanting,” he said.