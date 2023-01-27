Herbs which can help soothe itchy skin

Itchy skin, usually caused by dryness, becomes extremely common in winter.
According to Mayo Clinic, depending on the cause of itchiness, the skin may appear normal, red, rough, or bumpy. Repeated scratching can cause raised thick areas of skin that might bleed or even become infected.
To help you treat itchy skin, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to share a few herbs that can provide relief.
This Ayurvedic herb is a powerhouse of active phytochemicals such as tannins, catechu tannic acid, and catechins. It is effective in treating skin disorders such as psoriasis, which can cause itching.
Khadira
This herb is known for its anti tumour, astringent, and diuretic properties in Ayurveda. Considered one of the potent blood purifying herbs, manjishtha also helps in eliminating ama (toxins) from the body.
Manjishtha
It is known for its antiseptic, anti parasital property, soothing and astringent properties. It provides immediate relief from itching which occurs due to chickenpox and eczema.
Nimba
