Healthy exercises from ayurvedic perspective
According to Dr Nitika Kohli, ayurveda doctor, ayurveda recommends daily exercises as an important party of the daily routine.
Ayurveda recommends the morning time 6.00am to 10.00am as a time for rejuvenation and achieving optimal health.
The evening is an ideal time to relax, rest and rejuvenate.
It is important to exercise for a few minutes daily: approximately 15 minutes up to half an hour.
You should work at 50% capacity to keep fit, rather than exhaust yourself for two hours once or twice a week.
Healthy exercise from ayurveda perspective means working at half of your capacity.
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More