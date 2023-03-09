Health risks associated with protein powders

According to Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, some people may face short-term side effects with protein supplements, including indigestion, cramps, bloating, flatulence, and stomach ache.
Consuming large quantities of protein powder can lead to long-term side effects such as liver or kidney dysfunction.
Individuals with uncontrolled diabetes are at a higher risk of developing diabetic nephropathy.
Diabetic nephropathy is a condition that can affect the filtration rate of the kidneys.
Moreover, the expert said, "People with gut issues such as nausea, bloating, vomiting, flatulence, and those with lactose intolerance or sensitivity should avoid taking whey protein supplements."
He explained that plant- based proteins can be a better alternative for them.