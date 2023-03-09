Health benefits of munakka

Dietician Mac Singh listed an extensive list of reasons for the praise bestowed upon this dry fruit.
Helps you lose weight
The amount of dietary soluble fiber present in munakka stops you from overeating as they satiate hunger by slowing down digestion.
Manages high blood pressure
Munakka contains a compound called resveratrol, which is an antioxidant and also curbs inflammation in cells. Resveratrol helps clear out the deposited plaque in the arteries and also widen them, thus lowering levels of LDL or bad cholesterol.
Controls acidity/ gastritis
Drinking overnight-soaked munakka water gives relief from acidity and heartburn. This is owing to its pitta-balancing property, according to Ayurveda.
Maintains dental health
Munakka’s antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties help manage the swelling of the gums and heal ulcers. Moreover, chewing 5-7 munakkas helps one get rid of bad breath as it kills or regulates the growth of dental bacteria.
Keeps anaemia at bay
Being rich in folate, iron and Vitamin B, munakka helps in treating anaemia, specifically iron-deficiency anaemia in females by improving the haemoglobin levels in the blood.
