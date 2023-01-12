Gut loving guidance by an expert 

According to Dr Megan Rossi, Gut health nutrition expert, to kickstart this new year with healthy gut habits can assure less fatigue and here are some points to take care of.
Ignore the fad diets, detoxing or pressure to eliminate food groups.
No matter what people say, they’re just not good for you or your gut. They’re also not sustainable and can damage your metabolism.
Get savvy with the science as it can be really empowering. When people are sharing advice, just check that they’re qualified to and what is the evidence supporting their guidance and claims.
Remember if you look after your gut, it can look after you.
Your gut is connected to every facet of your body, every organ and every functioning. If you feed your gut properly with plant diversity, aiming for 30+ plant points a week, then it can perform its magic to protect you.