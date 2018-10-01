Tips to maintain good dental health in the summer season

pexels

In summers, one is likely to consume desserts and cold drinks to beat the heat. This can not only impact the overall health, but may also have an adverse effect on dental health.

pexels

Dr Yogita Tripathi Dubey, a paediatric dentist, warned against consuming sugary drinks excessively, mentioning that it is essential to stay hydrated to maintain proper dental health.

pexels

Avoid sugary drinks and foods

According to the expert, excess sugar consumption can lead to plaque formation and can serve as a perfect environment for bacteria to colonies and multiply.

pexels

Avoid chewing ice

“Especially in sum uses sensitivity and pain,” the experts, chewing on ice can lead to sudden temperature variation in the oral cavity. This unexpected thermal change cert said.

pexels

Keep yourself hydrated

Citing the effect of dehydration on dental health, she said, “When you are dehydrated in summers, saliva flow is reduced in the oral cavity. Saliva helps in self cleansing of the mouth.”

pexels

Pop vitamins

The expert said, “Summer leads to dehydration which further leads to weakness, tremors and nausea. It is advisable to take vitamin C to keep your gums healthy.”

pexels

This desi food plate can help you lose weight

Fitness alert: 5 benefits of skipping

‘Top Three’ Ayurvedic skincare tips for summer

Know the many health benefits of jamun

ALSO CHECK OUT: