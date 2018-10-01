Tips to maintain good dental health in the summer season

pexels
pexels
Dr Yogita Tripathi Dubey, a paediatric dentist, warned against consuming sugary drinks excessively, mentioning that it is essential to stay hydrated to maintain proper dental health.
pexels
According to the expert, excess sugar consumption can lead to plaque formation and can serve as a perfect environment for bacteria to colonies and multiply.
pexels
“Especially in sum uses sensitivity and pain,” the experts, chewing on ice can lead to sudden temperature variation in the oral cavity. This unexpected thermal change cert said.
pexels
Citing the effect of dehydration on dental health, she said, “When you are dehydrated in summers, saliva flow is reduced in the oral cavity. Saliva helps in self cleansing of the mouth.”
pexels
pexels