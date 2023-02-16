Going to a restaurant? Here’s a nutritionist-approved guide to healthy eating
We all love going out for lunch or dinner, once in a while. However, many hesitate to step into a restaurant as “fat, calories, sugar and sodium can add up quickly if you eat out regularly”, according to nutritionist Hanisi Savla.
Keep it small: With a plethora of options in larger portion sizes available, it can lead to overeating. To avoid that, “ask for half portions, share a large meal with a friend, or pack up part of your meal to take home,” she suggested.
Divide up dessert: No meal is complete without a dessert but it is a known fact that they are rich in calories and fats. So, if you love desserts, split it with your friends.
Avoid super-sizing: The nutritionist added, “Super-sized meal combinations might seem like a good deal, but they’re high in fat, calories, sugar and/or sodium.”
Ask for more vegetables: To make your ordered food relatively healthy and fibrous, “ask for extra veggie toppings on wraps, burgers, pizzas and sandwiches”.
Go for whole grains: While eating out, look for dishes with whole grains – quinoa, brown rice, barley or oats.
