Ginger and jaggery bites to help you keep cold and cough at bay
During weather change, it is extremely important to ensure your health stays in top shape to fight off cyclical infections. While eating seasonal and local is advised for the same, it may not always be enough.
Ingredients required for this are Dry ginger powder, Jaggery and Desi cow ghee.
Make small balls with the mixture of the three ingredients (which are chickpea-sized).
This is best for children who are prone to allergic cold, cough, or viral infection, said Dr Khatri.
It prevents infection, and even gives immediate relief in cold, cough.
It improves agni or the digestive fire. If you are feeling weak, have low energy, it is best for general debility too.
