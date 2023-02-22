Get instant relief from headache, acid reflux and bloating
According to Healthline, there are various ways you can prevent heartburn and acid reflux.
Elevate the head of your bed.
Sleep on your left side.
Eat smaller, more frequent meals.
Maintain a consistent, moderate weight.
Limit having fizzy drinks.
