For how long should you store cooked food in the fridge?

Many health experts advise against storing cooked food in the refrigerator for too long. But how long is too long?

Addressing this commonly asked question, author Krish Ashok, who often posts informative social media videos breaking down various concepts, said that it is a “common misconception in India” that food “loses nutrients” when it’s refrigerated.

“In an airtight container, most cooked food will last 2-3 days at the minimum and up to a week in many cases. In the freezer, food will last up to six months (assuming no power cuts). All biological activity slows down with temperature,” said Ashok.

However, there are a few exceptions — plain cooked/steamed rice can sometimes be infected by a bacteria that doesn’t mind low temperatures, so it’s best to consume it within one-two days, he advised.

Also, since Indian food tends to be spicy, salty, and sour – it is “uniquely fridge-friendly”.

According to Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, perishable foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and eggs should be stored in the refrigerator and used within a few days to a week.

