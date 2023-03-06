Foods that can increase thyroid function

While foods can’t treat or cure thyroid, eating a nutritious, thyroid-friendly diet can help support thyroid function, and reduce symptoms such as fatigue, constipation, and slow metabolism.
Avoid heavily processed foods: Heavily processed foods such as microwave dinners, frozen pizzas, and doughnuts are not healthy in general, but they can directly impact people with thyroid disease. It is best to opt for fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, and foods that are not processed. Certain processed meats also have carcinogenic effects.
Reduce salt intake: According to a new study, Indians, on an average, consume approximately 10 grams of salt per day, which is double the amount recommended by the World Health Organization.
Eliminate Sweets: Thyroid disease may increase the chances of a person developing type 2 diabetes. Thus, to lower the risk for the same, it is best to cut down or even eliminate sugar from your diet.
Follow a gluten-free diet: The expert said that gluten, a protein present in wheat, can irritate the small intestine and hamper the absorption of various nutrients required for the production of thyroid hormones.
Avoid large portions: Eating large meals can cause a spike in your blood sugar, followed by a dip. This can prove to be a dietary stressor, but can be avoided by making your meals smaller and not overeating. A helpful strategy to combat the problem of overeating is mindful eating.