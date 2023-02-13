Five reasons to reduce your consumption of salt
According to Mugdha Pradhan, functional nutritionist, CEO and Founder, iThrive, here's why you should not consume excessive salt.
Water retention
This happens because our kidneys have to maintain a particular sodium-to-water ratio in the body. They hold onto the extra water to compensate for the excessive sodium consumed.
Increased blood pressure
Excessive salt consumed over a long period of time can lead to high blood pressure that can cause hypertension, leading to stiffening and narrowing of the blood vessels.
Intense thirst
Eating a salt-rich meal can lead to your mouth becoming dry or increased thirst, making you raise your fluid intake, which can cause frequent urination.
Frequent Headaches
Consuming excess salt can give you headaches frequently due to dehydration. It can also trigger migraines. Thus, you need to drink lots of water to prevent this from happening.
Eczema
New research suggests that too much salt can play a role in causing eczema outbreaks, arthritis and asthma.
