Find out what Ayurveda says about smoothies

Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, “Ever wonder what Ayurveda, India’s traditional medical system, has to say about these exciting and readily available smoothies?”
Smoothies are cold: “Cold foods are indigestible and damaging to the digestive fire,” she said.
Smoothies are mostly raw: Raw foods, according to Dr Kohli, are hard to digest and create ample fodder for parasites. “This means, they encourage yeasts, bacteria and possibly even parasites to flourish in your gut.”
Smoothies usually contain poor food combinations: The expert highlighted the improper food combinations in smoothies such as milk and yoghurt or fruit with veggies, and explained: “These improper food combinations will contribute to weakness and dysfunction in the body.”
Talking about the same, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, Founder and CEO, iThrive, said, "What primarily determines whether a smoothie is healthy or not is what ingredients it is made out of."
However, the expert added that it’s generally better to consume foods in their whole form by chewing them instead of making smoothies.