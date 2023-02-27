Feeling depressed, irritated may indicate this hormone deficiency
Do you ever find yourself feeling low or sad for no particular reason?
Well, all you may need to do is consume some serotonin-inducing foods in your diet.
According to Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, feeling constantly depressed, irritated, and having bad mood swings for no reason may actually all be signs of serotonin deficiency.
To fight the same, the expert recommended having foods rich in “tryptophan, an amino acid that helps increase serotonin production, which can have a positive effect on your mood and overall health.”
Foods high in protein, iron, riboflavin, and vitamin-6 all tend to contain large amounts of tryptophan,” said Dr Sushma PS, Dietitian, Jindal Naturecure Institute.
However, she added that no food directly produces serotonin.
