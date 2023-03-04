Experts share important tips on pre, during, and post-workout nutrition
Eating too close to a workout or in the middle can cause discomfort, cramping, and even nausea.
“As such, it is recommended to eat a meal or snack at least 30 minutes to an hour before working out,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
Dr Anurag Saxena, HOD- internal medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital agreed and said that it may occur owing to the throat losing moisture while working out or running due to evaporation.
“A lack of saliva contributes to difficulty in swallowing hard solid foods. Therefore, it is best to avoid eating foods that are hard to chew and swallow as they may lodge in the throat and lead to choking," he said.
People with conditions such as dysphagia should especially be cautious about consuming large bites of solid foods,” Dr Saxena told indianexpress.com.
According to the experts, nutrition-packed smoothies or other liquids, based on the recommendation of one’s fitness trainer or dietician work better.