Expert shares top 5 foods that can help increase fertility
According to the National Family Health Survey-5, in India, the current fertility rate is slightly lower than the replacement level of fertility of 2.1 children per woman.
As such, the struggle to conceive is overwhelming, but experts say that making certain lifestyle and diet changes can help make a difference.
Sunflower seeds: These seeds are a rich source of selenium and folate, which are crucial for both male and female reproduction.
Citrus fruit: Oranges and grapefruits are the biggest source of vitamin C. Putrescine, a polyamine found in grapefruits and oranges, helps enhance the health of eggs and semen.
Mature cheese: It is rich in polyamine putrescine, which may be important for sperm health.
Full-fat dairy: Dairy products may help boost the reproductive health of women.
