Expert shares health benefits of donating blood

Donating blood cannot just be beneficial and life-saving for recipients but also the donors, said Dr Sumol Ratna, MD, Medicine, Assistant Professor, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences.
Hemochromatosis is less likely to occur if blood is donated, he said. "Due to alcoholism, anaemia and a variety of other problems, this health condition may be inherited at our expense."
Blood donation leads to the production of blood cells as “the body will repair the blood loss when a person donates blood by promoting the synthesis of new blood cells,” he explained.
Blood donation can mitigate the risk of cancer as it keeps iron levels in the blood at healthy ranges. Dr Ratna added.
It aids heart and liver health by lowering the health problems caused by an excess of iron in the body, according to the expert.
