Expert busts some common myths about vitiligo

Characterised by white spots on the skin, its often regarded as one of the most frequent skin conditions, Dr Batra buts some myths about vitiligo Also known as Leucoderma or white leprosy. Check it out.
Myth 1: People with vitiligo have a lower level of mental or physical ability.
Fact: Vitiligo is a skin disease that affects only the skin. As a result, it has no effect or influence on any other body organs, whether mentalor physical.
Myth 2: Vitiligo is linked to cancer, albinism, and leprosy.
Fact: vitiligo is a skin illness; there is no link between it and skin cancer, leprosy, or albinism.
Myth 3: Eating a specific combination of foods can make vitiligo worse.
Fact: This statement is categorically wrong. There is no link between food and Vitiligo disease. In fact, it's a condition that is unaffected by the foods you choose to eat.
Myth 5: Vitiligo only affects those with a dark complexion or dark skin.
Fact: Vitiligo is a complexion-independent skinillness
