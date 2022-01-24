Ensure good uterus health with these effective tips
PEXELS
Many women experience uterus prolapse, a condition where muscles and ligaments around the uterus weaken and sag out of position.
PEXELS
Uterus prolapse can lead to several problems like constipation, difficulty passing urine, pain and heaviness in the lower abdomen, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
PEXELS
Diwekar took to Instagram, to share about uterus prolapse, what puts you at risk and how to support your uterus.
PEXELS
“Pay attention to your posture. Make sure you stand straight and your front and back are parallel to each other”, she advised.
PEXELS
Learn to squat. Do at least five squats every day.
PEXELS
According to Diwekar, you should eat local berries for good uterine health.
PEXELS
Taking rest is very important for women. Rest every afternoon for at least 20 minutes. It will allow for better hormonal balance, recovery and health of the uterus.
PEXELS