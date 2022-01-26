PEXELS
Eight home remedies for bleeding gums
Many people experience bleeding of the gums from time to time. Sometimes it is painful — if caused by some external injury such as hard brushing or rough toothbrush bristles.
According to Dr Damini Agarwal, a Lucknow-based endodontist and aesthetic dentist, while caring for your teeth is important, many people forget the importance of caring for the gums.
Aloe vera: Aloe vera has many therapeutic properties and one of them is to decrease gum inflammation.
Clove oil: Considered to be one of the best home remedies, it helps to reduce the inflammation of gums and stop the bleeding.
Regular brushing and flossing: Prevention is better than cure. Take care of your gums and start brushing twice daily along with flossing once.
Warm saline rinses: One of the easiest and simplest home remedies is to gargle with lukewarm salt water. Take some lukewarm water and add a bit of salt and gargle with it two to three times a day.
Oil pulling: Oil pulling is a method of swishing some oil in your mouth to help fight infections that cause your gums to bleed. Rinse with coconut or sesame oil to ensure your mouth is clear of harmful bacterial growth.