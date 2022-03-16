https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Effective yoga asanas to help with diabetes | The Indian Express

Effective yoga asanas to help with diabetes

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Yoga poses are renowned for their beneficial effects, especially on overall physical and mental health.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli regularly speaks about the many benefits of practicing yoga on her social media and said that yoga “holistically and naturally” manages diabetes symptoms.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

As such, take a look at a few yoga poses, as suggested by Dr Kohli, which could help manage diabetes.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Dhanurasana or bow pose– This pose stimulates the digestive system, improves posture and strengthens the spine and hamstring muscles.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Balasana or child’s pose- This pose gently stretches your spine, thighs, hips, and ankles.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Shavasana or corpse pose- This pose calms the central nervous system.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Bhujhangasana or upward facing dog pose- This pose will help strengthen your spine, back and hips. It greatly improves blood circulation too.

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)