Effective yoga asanas to help with diabetes
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Yoga poses are renowned for their beneficial effects, especially on overall physical and mental health.
Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli regularly speaks about the many benefits of practicing yoga on her social media and said that yoga “holistically and naturally” manages diabetes symptoms.
As such, take a look at a few yoga poses, as suggested by Dr Kohli, which could help manage diabetes.
Dhanurasana or bow pose– This pose stimulates the digestive system, improves posture and strengthens the spine and hamstring muscles.
Balasana or child’s pose- This pose gently stretches your spine, thighs, hips, and ankles.
Shavasana or corpse pose- This pose calms the central nervous system.
Bhujhangasana or upward facing dog pose- This pose will help strengthen your spine, back and hips. It greatly improves blood circulation too.
