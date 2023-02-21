Eating almonds daily may improve diabetes risk factors
Eating almonds regularly may lead to improvements in both body weight and blood sugar in overweight and obese people, according to a study.
The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, found that eating almonds daily for 12 weeks reduced insulin resistance, improved pancreatic function, and helped control blood glucose levels.
The group given almonds also achieved significant reductions in body weight, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference over the intervention period and lowered their total cholesterol, the researchers said.
The researchers also found that people participating in the almond intervention had better levels of total cholesterol and triglycerides — both of which are very important to manage obesity and diabetes.
Nuts like almonds are a healthy dietary component that could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease as well, they said.
Gayathri Rajagopal, PhD scholar at the University of Madras, and first author on the study, noted that almond eaters demonstrated enhanced function of their beta cells, which are the cells in the pancreas that make insulin.
