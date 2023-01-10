Eat these foods to stay warm this winter

You may take every precaution — including covering yourself in layers of woolen, sitting in front of a heater, and drinking warm water — to protect yourself from the winter cold.

But, did you know that there are certain foods that can keep you warm by raising your body temperature when consumed in the colder months?

Ghee is nutritionally better than oils/fats because of its medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs) content, which is absorbed directly by the liver and burned down to provide energy. 

Sesame seeds are rich in fibre and help facilitate better digestion, smoother bowel movement, and tackling constipation. Pain and inflammation are common in winters. A bioactive compound present in sesame seeds known as sesamol is responsible for inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory chemicals.

Ginger, mulethi, and tulsi tea: There is nothing better than homemade herbal tea to sip on in winters. Ginger is known to be good for digestive health and can stimulate thermogenesis.

Bajra/ragi: Bajra has many antioxidant properties as it contains flavonoids, lignin, and phytonutrients. This helps us fight against infection, the anti-ageing process and rejuvenates our skin. 

