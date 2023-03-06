Easy yoga asanas to help you replace ‘sadness with love’
Here’s yoga trainer Pramila Khubchandani suggesting some yoga asanas that are the right mix of stretching, breathing, and stability-enhancing postures that can help you feel good again.
Garudasana to replace sadness with love.
Warrior poses to replace weakness with strength.
Forward bends to replace anxiety with surrender.
Backward bends to make effort and replace doubts with confidence.
The trick lies in taking care of your breathing techniques while doing these poses and taking it slow to reap the maximum benefits.
