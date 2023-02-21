Dos and don’ts to keep in mind while breastfeeding
Don’t give the baby formula or other foods before 6 months of age.
Make sure the baby is latched on properly.
Drink plenty of water and eat a balanced diet.
Do not give pacifiers or teats to soothe the baby.
Avoid alcohol and excess coffee consumption.
Breastfeeding is considered a natural process but new mothers, at times, tend to take extra pressure and stress about this phenomenon.
