Does lack of sleep affect your cholesterol and diabetes?
People don’t realise that sleep also plays a crucial part when it comes to physical and mental well-being by being a restorative process, which should not be negotiable.
Hectic working hours, increasing stress levels and an unhealthy lifestyle can cause irregular sleep patterns. This not only disturbs your daily routine but can also hamper your health leading to lifestyle conditions like deranged cholesterol and diabetes.
A report published in the Harvard Health Journal stated that short-term sleep deprivation can put you at risk of both deranged cholesterol and diabetes.
Sleep helps your body and mind repair and recharge themselves. The release of a hormone called melatonin during sleep relaxes your body, leading to a slight drop in blood pressure and heart rate.
Lack of sleep can lead to higher cholesterol and blood pressure. In a 2009 study, called the “Issue of Sleep”, it was found that men who slept less than six hours had higher LDL cholesterol.
This also depicts that sleep affects men and women differently. Sleep deprivation can dip levels of leptin, a hormone that stabilises metabolism and appetite. No doubt that people who are obese often have higher cholesterol levels.