Does dal have enough protein for humans 

Very recently, we got to know that dal — which comes in myriad varieties, from toor, masoor, to urad, and chana — is not enough to fulfill our daily protein requirements.
One bowl of dal has around 5 to 10 grams of protein, and if your protein requirement is around 50 to 60 gms, then you will not be able to meet your daily requirement even after eating 3 to 4 bowls of dal.
The protein in dal doesn’t get absorbed completely by your body, unlike whey protein and eggs which to a great extent get absorbed. Only 70 to 80 percent of dal protein gets absorbed by the body.
Dal is not a complete protein. Protein has a lot of amino acids – both essential and non-essential. But, the two main essential amino acids — methionine and cysteine — are not present in dal.
Dal is carb loaded. A bowl of dal contains 30 to 40 grams of carbs, so eating it in large quantities will give you more carbs than protein.
Agreed Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, and said that dal is indeed an ‘incomplete protein’.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay