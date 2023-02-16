Does consuming black coffee help reduce body fat?
Turns out that consuming black coffee also aids in weight loss, and the benefits get doubled if you drink yours without any sweeteners.
Moreover, experts stress that the number of calories in black coffee is very low.
Adding, Vasundhara Agarwal, a diet and lifestyle consultant, said, “When consumed in moderation, black coffee does not appear to have any disadvantages."
Black coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which has been known to help in weight loss.
“It is a compound of the phenolic group, an important antioxidant found in coffee, which reduces the insulin and glucose spikes after a meal, resulting in weight loss over time,” said Agarwal.
However, too much coffee causes unpleasant side effects such as insomnia, anxiety, rapid heart rate, stomach upset, headaches, and nausea, the expert concluded.
