Do you know what causes acidity?

Addressing the issue of acidity and the reasons that contribute to the condition, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, discussed a few causes leading to it.

Frequent consumption of carbonated drinks, excessive coffee, and strong tea As per the nutritionist, studies have found that excessive coffee, strong tea, and carbonated drinks temporarily relax the lower esophageal sphincter and increase the risk of acid reflux.

Irregular meal times To help break down food, your stomach produces hydrochloric acid. Irregular meal times cause acid can build up in your stomach and potentially lead to acid reflux and nausea.

Consumption of high-fat content foods High-fat foods may make heartburn worse by stimulating your body to release substances that lead your esophagus to become irritated. These include bile salts, which are present in the stomach, and the hormone cholecystokinin (CCK) in your bloodstream, which may relax the LES and lead to acid reflux.

Sleeping immediately after having a meal Eating close to bedtime may worsen acid reflux; it is because lying horizontally after a meal makes digestion difficult. Wait at least 3 hours after eating to lie down.

Insufficient sleep at night Lack of sleep can cause more acid production in the stomach, which irritates the LES, allowing the acid to reach the esophagus and causing heartburn and acid reflux/GERD symptoms.

