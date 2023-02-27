Ditch the sedentary lifestyle and ensure to move everyday
Sohrab Khushrushahi, Founder, SOHFIT, shared the many benefits of staying active on a daily basis:
Improves the ability to do everyday activitiesRegular physical activity not only strengthens your muscles but also helps improve endurance. It delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently.
Improvs body awareness and mental healthMovement strengthens our connection with our bodies. It provides an outlet for self-expression, releases endorphins, and relieves stress.
Elevates mood and builds positive relationshipsA good workout, more often than not, will make you feel fresh and will also elevate your mood.
Being part of a fitness community can also be a great outlet to meet people, build quality relationships and find support in tough times.
“The power of community is truly amazing when it comes to building a healthy lifestyle and incorporating movement,” he said.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay