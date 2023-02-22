Ditch junk foods for these healthy snacks while travelling
Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, shared a few healthy snacks that you should carry while travelling.
If you are planning to travel anytime soon, carry these healthy snacks along and avoid eating unhealthy foods.
Amaranth Chikki: If you crave sweets while travelling, choose healthier ones such as amaranth chikki. “They are high in protein and fibre, which stimulates hunger and decreases appetite and calorie intake,” wrote Lovneet.
As per Lovneet, it is suggested to make friends with buttermilk. “Move over sugary drinks and opt for buttermilk. Buttermilk makes a great drink while travelling. It is high in protein and calcium, and good for food digestion,” she wrote.
Roasted Makhana: “Roasted makhana make a classic snack for anyone looking for a quick bite on the road. Makhanas can keep you fuller for longer; thanks to the presence of sufficient amounts of protein. Protein helps prevent you from overeating and cravings,” explained the nutritionist.
Fruits: Another healthier and fuss-free snack is fruits. Fruits are the perfect companions while on a long journey. They are not only highly nutritious but also easily portable.
