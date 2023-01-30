Different types of pranayam 

Pranayam is a system of breathing exercises which help in expelling maximum amount of carbon dioxide from the body and ensures a good supply of oxygen to the brain and body.
Anulom Vilom: Alternate nostril breathing with counting of the length of the inhalation and exhalation by counting to the rhythm of seconds. Try to keep increasing your capacity slowly.
Say you start with five seconds of inhalation and exhalation, then keep increasing and try to take it up to 24 seconds over a period of time. Do five rounds.
Ujjai pranayama: Sitting in any meditation pose, tighten your neck area ever so slightly like you would do when you want to whisper, then breathe in and breathe out with awareness inside the throat feeling the passage of breath inside the throat area and hearing your breath like mild snoring. Do five rounds.
Brahmari Pranayama: While sitting in any meditation pose, you plug your ears with a finger, inhale deep, then as you exhale, chant Om, with a short A, U and a prolonged last syllable, M, generating vibrations inside your head. Do five rounds.
Pratyahara: Among the eight limbs of the Patajali’s Yoga sutras, Pratyahara is the fifth limb. The first four, Yama social codes), Niyam (personal codes), asana and Pranayama are called the Bahiranga (external practices).