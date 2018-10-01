Diaper rash: How can they be prevented?
A common skin inflammation, diaper rash is seen in both babies and senior citizens who use diapers regularly
Keeping the diaper region clean and dry is the best method to avoid diaper rash. A few basic ways might help reduce the chances of diaper rash forming on the skin. Check them out:
To avoid skin infections and rashes, diapers must be changed frequently. The frequency is mostly determined by one's lifestyle, health.
A warm water bath with a mild, fragrance-free soap every day or every other day might help keep the region free of allergens until the rash clears up.
Just be careful not to over-bathe, as this might irritate the skin. If you are not sure how often to bathe, consult your doctor.
Restrict the use of perfumes and alcohols in soaps, scented wipes, and other products that come into touch with the rash areas.
Warm water should be used to gently cleanse the inflamed skin. Allow your skin to totally dry up after washing. This is critical since putting a diaper on damp skin will only aggravate the situation
Chafing can be reduced by using diaper products such as skin gels and anti-chafing creams on chafe-prone areas such as the inner thighs, buttocks, and other areas surrounding genitals.
