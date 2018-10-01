pexels
Covid-19 may increase the risk of developing a psychiatric disorder in the months after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study conducted in the US.
Published in the journal World Psychiatry, the study supports previous research on psychiatric disorders among post-Covid patients, though the current study found a smaller effect.
The study used data from the National Covid Cohort Collaborative (N3C) to match 46,610 Covid positive individuals with control patients who were diagnosed with a different respiratory tract infection
They found that Covid-19 patients had a 3.8 percent rate of developing a psychiatric disorder compared with 3.0 percent for other respiratory tract infections.
They looked specifically at anxiety disorders and mood disorders and found a minor but significant increase in risk for anxiety disorders and no change in risk for mood disorders.
The researchers also noted that not every person who gets Covid-19 is going to have this problem, but it is not unheard of, adding people should seek care for themselves or others around them.
