https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Covid-19: How yoga, breathing builds immunity | The Indian Express

PEXELS

Covid-19: How yoga, breathing builds immunity

PEXELS

For those who are in the recovery process, yoga can be an extremely beneficial tool with which to bolster the immunity and get your strength back.

PEXELS

Celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani explained various yoga routines, poses and breathing techniques which may be helpful.

PEXELS

Parwani says a few simple breathwork and pranayama techniques that are simple, fast and effective will improve lung capacity and boost immunity

PEXELS

She mentioned belly breathing, especially for those who are “stuck in a state of anxiety”.

PEXELS

Deep breathing significantly reduces the stress response in the body.

PEXELS

The expert mentioned “sama vritti breathing”, explaining that ‘sama’ means ‘same’, ‘equal’ or ‘smooth’, and ‘vritti’ means ‘fluctuations’.

PEXELS

Box Breathing follows next, which is “a simple breathing technique that quickly calms you down and you immediately feel more ‘grounded’ and more ‘yourself’