PEXELS
Covid-19: How yoga, breathing builds immunity
PEXELS
For those who are in the recovery process, yoga can be an extremely beneficial tool with which to bolster the immunity and get your strength back.
PEXELS
Celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani explained various yoga routines, poses and breathing techniques which may be helpful.
PEXELS
Parwani says a few simple breathwork and pranayama techniques that are simple, fast and effective will improve lung capacity and boost immunity
PEXELS
She mentioned belly breathing, especially for those who are “stuck in a state of anxiety”.
PEXELS
Deep breathing significantly reduces the stress response in the body.
PEXELS
The expert mentioned “sama vritti breathing”, explaining that ‘sama’ means ‘same’, ‘equal’ or ‘smooth’, and ‘vritti’ means ‘fluctuations’.
PEXELS
Box Breathing follows next, which is “a simple breathing technique that quickly calms you down and you immediately feel more ‘grounded’ and more ‘yourself’